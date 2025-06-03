Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Vonda Huss Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.1%
NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on BHF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.