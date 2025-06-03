Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Vonda Huss Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

