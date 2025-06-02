Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.39 and its 200 day moving average is $399.30. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

