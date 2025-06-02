Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $197.73 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

