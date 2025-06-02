Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WELL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.67. 652,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,980. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welltower by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,015 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

