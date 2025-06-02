BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 155,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,954 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

