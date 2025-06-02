BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $11.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Gold ETFs You May Be Missing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Dollar General May Be Retail’s Most Undervalued Rebound
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.