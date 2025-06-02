Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 850 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

