Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.24 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.56.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.