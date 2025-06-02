Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.