KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $143,274.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

