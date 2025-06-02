Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.53 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

