Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 36.8%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,095,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 5,184,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.9 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $31.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,357.94 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

