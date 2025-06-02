NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 18,402 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 102,233.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE ABBV opened at $185.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.49. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

