High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

