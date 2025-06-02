Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.