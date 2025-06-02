AI Companions (AIC) One Day Volume Reaches $12.88 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, AI Companions has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One AI Companions token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and $12.88 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Companions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,889.21 or 0.99894335 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,634.09 or 0.99649029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About AI Companions

AI Companions’ launch date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.11256578 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11,883,387.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Companions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Companions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.