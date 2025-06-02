Roxbury Financial LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roxbury Financial LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 98,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,160,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 100,468.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

