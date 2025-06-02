Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

