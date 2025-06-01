Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 125,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

