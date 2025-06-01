Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 213,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 409,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.