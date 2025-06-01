Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Increases By 50.2%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 13,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,056. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.