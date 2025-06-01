Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Broadcom, Zscaler, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, AT&T, and CRH are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, maintain and operate telecommunications networks for services like voice calling, broadband internet and data transmission. Investors often view them as relatively stable, income-oriented holdings because many telecom firms pay consistent dividends. While they may offer lower growth potential than high-tech sectors, they can provide reliable cash flow and defensive characteristics in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,045,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $22.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,940,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,011.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $899.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. 11,416,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,989. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 16,490,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,411. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 47,953,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,897,732. AT&T has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. 8,756,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,161. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

