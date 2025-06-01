Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Shares of EDBLW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 37,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.
Edible Garden Company Profile
