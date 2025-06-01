Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of EDBLW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 37,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

