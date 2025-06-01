DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 5.8%

DBVT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.66. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

