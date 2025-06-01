Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 49.1%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.06% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 13,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.