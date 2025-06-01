CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CaliberCos Stock Up 2.1%
CWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.45.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.