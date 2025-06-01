CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CaliberCos Stock Up 2.1%

CWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.45.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CaliberCos by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CaliberCos by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 86,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos during the first quarter worth $78,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

