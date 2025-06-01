Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $11.32 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

