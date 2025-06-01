iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

