Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,500 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,665 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,941.90. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

