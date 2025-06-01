Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,225,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $24,396,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

