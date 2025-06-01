McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $366,134.10 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $719.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $731.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

