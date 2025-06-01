McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $366,134.10 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
McKesson Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $719.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $731.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.77.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
