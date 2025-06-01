MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 1,008 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 148.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Line Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,317.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 204,693 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

