Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $325.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day moving average is $301.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $327.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

