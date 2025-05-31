Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

