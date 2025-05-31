Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

