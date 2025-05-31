BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,226 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,846,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 144,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

