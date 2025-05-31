Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Holdings Raised by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Viking were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIK opened at $44.60 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a PE ratio of 36.26.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

