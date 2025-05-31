Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,893 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

