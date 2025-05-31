Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $493.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.25 and a 200 day moving average of $667.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

