Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $602.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.