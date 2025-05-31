Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

