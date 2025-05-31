Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after buying an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,183,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Lantheus’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.