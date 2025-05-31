Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CI opened at $316.05 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.83 and a 200 day moving average of $309.58.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

