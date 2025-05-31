MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.