iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $397.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

