J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 349,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 107,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 184,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.