BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,265 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

LLY stock opened at $738.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $776.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

