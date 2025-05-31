Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 1,115 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWM stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

