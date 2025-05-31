McDonald’s Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.77 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.00. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

