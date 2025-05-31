Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $16.35 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

McDonald’s stock opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

