Lantz Financial LLC Has $895,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

